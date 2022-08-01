14 Tips for Generating Results as a Social Media Content Creator [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your social media content strategy? Want to share better content that generates more engagement with your followers?

The team from Brafton share their social media tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Take social media seriously

Know your role

Develop a well-rounded skill set

Define your target audience

Provide actual value to your followers

Choose your channel(s) wisely

Make it easy for people to find you on social media

Craft a detailed social media strategy

Establish SMART goals

Keep your content relevant

Find out what your competition does well

Stay on top of trends and platform updates

Make your life easier with the right tools

Keep at it!

Check out the infographic below for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.