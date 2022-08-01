14 Tips for Generating Results as a Social Media Content Creator [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your social media content strategy? Want to share better content that generates more engagement with your followers?
The team from Brafton share their social media tips in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Take social media seriously
- Know your role
- Develop a well-rounded skill set
- Define your target audience
- Provide actual value to your followers
- Choose your channel(s) wisely
- Make it easy for people to find you on social media
- Craft a detailed social media strategy
- Establish SMART goals
- Keep your content relevant
- Find out what your competition does well
- Stay on top of trends and platform updates
- Make your life easier with the right tools
- Keep at it!
Check out the infographic below for more.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.