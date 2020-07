Are you looking for ways to grow your business in 2020? Want to know the most popular social media and messaging platforms that can help fuel your growth?

Statista shares the top 15 platforms, based on audience size, in this graphic.

Here are the top five from their list:

Facebook

YouTube

WhatsApp

Messenger

WeChat

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.