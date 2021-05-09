x
site logo

16 eCommerce Website Marketing Tips [Infographic]

Published May 9, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to promote your eCommerce website? Want some marketing techniques that will drive more sales to your online shop?

The team from Red Website Design share 16 eCommerce website marketing tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Grow Your Email List
  • Create a Series of Style or How-to Videos
  • Capture Abandoned Carts with an Exit Intent Pop-Up
  • Send Shopping Cart Abandonment Emails
  • Get People Back to Your Website with Remarketing
  • Work with Influencers in Your Niche
  • Create Highly Valuable Blog Posts
  • Create Downloadable Offers
  • Host a Giveaway
  • Ask Customers for Reviews + Place Them Strategically
  • Share User-Generated Content
  • Create Power Posts – Onsite SEO
  • Create Pinterest-Specific Images
  • Upsell AND Downsell
  • Send Wishlist Reminders
  • Nurture Visitors into Subscribers and Subscribers into Customers

Check out the infographic for more detail.

eCommerce marketing tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on May 05, 2021

    Instagram Officially Launches New Captions Sticker for Stories

    Instagram has launched a new captions sticker for Instagram Stories

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 04, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Industry Dive’s press release service launches Visibility Reports
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on May 05, 2021

    Instagram Officially Launches New Captions Sticker for Stories

    Instagram has launched a new captions sticker for Instagram Stories

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 04, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Email Design Best Practices for 2021 [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 09, 2021
  • 16 eCommerce Website Marketing Tips [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • May 09, 2021
  • LinkedIn Provides an Overview of Effective Ad Targeting [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 06, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.