Google updates Ad Advisor with additional agentic safety features

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Google has announced some updates for its Ads Advisor tool, which uses artificial intelligence to provide custom guidance to help marketers maximize their Google Ads campaigns.

Ads Advisor, which Google launched in November, aims to help advertisers proactively manage their Google campaigns by learning from their previous interactions and decisions and providing more context-aware suggestions.

Google said Ads Advisor has been helping marketers “spark creative ideas, unlock new insights and drive performance.” Now, it’s looking to expand the capabilities of Ads Advisor into additional areas.

First, Ads Advisor will provide proactive troubleshooting advice on elements such as policy violations, and offer personalized guidance to resolve potential ad issues.

As explained by Google: “We are introducing Real-Time Policy Reviews to provide instant, in-workflow guidance as you create and edit campaigns. But we know issues can arise at any time, which is why we’re evolving Ads Advisor to act as an end-to-end policy troubleshooter that fixes even the most complex violations.”

So now, if there is an issue with an ad account, Ads Advisor will be able to proactively scan for fixes and provide a clear path to resolution in-stream Google said the system may even be able to take action on some concerns without prompting.

Google also added advanced security monitoring, which will provide custom profile suggestions.

“Ads Advisor will soon monitor your account around the clock and share personalized recommendations, like reviewing flagged domains and dormant users,” Google said.

In addition, Google also added a new security insights dashboard, as well as passkeys to Google Ads, in order to provide additional protection for accounts.

Finally, Ads Advisor will provide instant certifications by proactively identifying when a business needs a Google certificate, and either granting it automatically or helping a marketer apply in a single click.

Google said this addition “will turn weeks of paperwork into instant approvals,” by proactively scanning industry and country regulations to determine if a business needs a certificate. Ads Advisor can then provide either immediate access or advice on next steps in-stream.

While Google is adding more automated, agentic functions, the company said Ads Advisor will always ask for approval before taking action in a marketer’s account. “It also tracks a complete change history, ensuring advertisers maintain full control and always know the 'why' behind every optimization,” Google said.

These additions could make it much easier to manage Google Ads and maintain awareness of optimization options and potential concerns in order to keep campaigns flowing.