Pinterest CPG promotions outperform benchmark ROIs

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Pinterest shared new data on the potential of Pin promotions for CPG brands, publishing a series of studies showing that Pinterest outperforms standard social media benchmarks for ROI across CPG promotions.

The data comes from Pinterest-commissioned research conducted by Circana. It examined how Pin ads can boost CPG promotions and drive shopping activity. Circana conducted 17 matched market tests across several regions and product categories, in order to provide more context into how Pinterest promotions impact sales actions.

The results showed that 82% of the campaigns studied generated positive incremental ROI, meaning that the incremental sales impact was greater than the Pinterest media spend. Meanwhile, 76% of the campaigns examined achieved an ROI of 1.5x or higher.

As per Pinterest: “In everyday terms: if you put $1 into these Pinterest campaigns, most brands got back more than $1, and many got $1.50 or more. That’s awareness translating into measurable business results.”

Of course, 17 campaigns is not definitive, and doesn’t suggest that every Pinterest campaign is going to generate a positive return. But the results show that Pinterest can have a positive impact for CPG brands, and may be worth the investment to help drive awareness and subsequent shopping activity.

The test results also showed that Pinterest campaigns achieved a sales uplift above regular benchmarks for social apps. In particular, EMEA-based campaigns saw results that were 17% above Circana’s social benchmark for ROI.

Pinterest said the data aligns with how its platform is built: “Pinterest is a visual search platform designed for decisions, which means your ads can show up when people are actively looking for what to do, try or buy next, not after they have already decided. That’s why Pinterest is the #1 social media platform used when shoppers want to seek out a specific idea or product.”

These positive numbers suggest that Pinterest is worth consideration for all CPG brands.