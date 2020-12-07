x
17 CMO Predictions for 2021 [Infographic]

Dec. 7, 2020

After a tumultuous year, it's difficult to even consider how to best approach 2021, and how key marketing tactics will change as a result of the impacts of the preceding 12 months.

2020 changed everything - from the way we shop, to the way we communicate, to the way we work, play, live. Everything has been impacted in some way, and while many of those changes will be short-lived, others will also cause lasting impacts, and changes to consider moving forward.

So how will that impact your marketing approach?

To help you plan out your strategy, the team from PAN Communications has gathered insights from a range of marketing experts to get their take on where the focus will be the year ahead.

There are some valuable notes here - take a look at the full infographic below.

CMO predictions for 2021

  17 CMO Predictions for 2021 [Infographic]
