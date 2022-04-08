 Skip to main content
20 UGC Advertising Stats & Trends You Need to Know in 2022 [Infographic]

Published April 8, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you thinking about integrating user-generated content into your paid ad campaigns? Want to learn the UGC ad stats and trends before going live?

The team from Consumer Acquisition share the UGC facts and figures you need to know in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Conversion and engagement stats
  • Social media companies investing in UGC
  • UGC ad creative trends
  • Ad creative averages

Check out the infographic for more.

UGC trends infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

– Mark Walker-Ford @

