Looking for some quick tips to maximize your social media marketing efforts this year?

Social media advisor Angie Gensler has put together a listing of 24 do’s and don’ts to help get you on the right track, and ensure that you’re making the most of your efforts.

And while you probably know most of these, it’s a good refresher on the key fundamentals, and ways that you can boost engagement and activity.

Check out the infographic below.