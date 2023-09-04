 Skip to main content
4 Messaging Tips to Drive Sales [Infographic]

Published Sept. 4, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to use messaging in your digital marketing approach?

More and more people are turning to DMs for social engagement, as the allure of public posting wears off, which has seen almost every platform put more emphasis on its DM options in recent months, for both regular users and brands.

Establishing direct connection with consumers can be a great way to enhance that relationship, and there’s now a range of DM options to consider within your planning.

To help with this, Instagram recently published a set of four key tips for your business DM planning. Worth noting for your holiday approach.

4 messaging tips infographic

