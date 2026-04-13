4 new engagement options for YouTube creators

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YouTube announced new livestreaming options designed to boost community engagement, including expanded access to livestream gifts, ad-free windows based on engagement, and the ability to go live simultaneously in both vertical and horizontal formats.

First, YouTube will enable viewers of horizontal-aligned livestreams to send virtual gifts during a broadcast, in addition to being able to send gifts during vertical streams.

YouTube’s livestream Jewels system enables viewers to purchase gifts in-stream, which are then sent to the live chat in the form of digital stickers.

A percentage of the purchase price for each sticker is then allocated to the creator, providing another way for streamers to make money from their efforts.

Livestream gifts have been available within vertical streams in selected markets since 2024, but now those viewing horizontal streams will also be able to utilize this donation option.

Second, YouTube also expanded gifts to users in Canada, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, providing more ways for creators to monetize their live content.

YouTube is also rolling out new ad-free viewing windows for users who donate to a streamer.

As explained by YouTube: “When a fan shows support with a Super Chat, Super Stickers, or gifts, you want to thank them right away. To make sure that moment isn’t interrupted, we’ll be rolling out an update that automatically creates a personal ad-free window right after their purchase.”

This means viewers who donate more gifts will likely see fewer ads during a livestream, which could act as another form of incentive to keep them donating.

Though the real impetus here is connection, and ensuring that people who donate don’t then miss the acknowledgment of such from the streamer.

Then, YouTube is also looking to ensure that the broader chat isn’t disrupted by ill-timed ad breaks.

“To protect that collective vibe, our system now recognizes when Live Chat engagement is at its peak and automatically holds back ads for everyone,” YouTube said. “This helps you keep the momentum going for the whole community without being broken up by an ad.”

So rather than having ads interrupt the chat, YouTube’s system will detect the best moments for an ad break, assuming the streamer has automatic ads enabled.

Finally, YouTube will also enable streamers to go live in both vertical and horizontal formats at the same time, with all viewers joining a single shared chat.

That will enable creators to better align their content with the viewing preference of their audience, and with livestream consumption rising on connected TV sets, that could provide a significant boost to viewer numbers.

YouTube said creators will be able to customize their presentation for each format and the platform will also provide multiple stream keys for each format.

“This will give you even more creative control, with the power to send a completely separate, customized feed for both your vertical and horizontal streams,” YouTube said.

These are some handy updates, and with more people tuning into live broadcasts in the app, they could help creators tap into this opportunity and drive more audience response.

In September, YouTube reported that, on average, more than 30% of daily logged-in YouTube viewers watched live content in Q2 2025.

At 2 billion total users, that’s a big audience of people consuming live content, which could provide more engagement and community growth opportunities.