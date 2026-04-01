YouTube’s BrandCast 2026 advertiser event scheduled for May

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YouTube announced the date of its annual BrandCast event, where it will preview its latest updates and feature additions.

YouTube’s BrandCast 2026 will be held May 13 at Lincoln Center in New York, and will feature a range of celebrity hosts.

As explained by YouTube: “YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, YouTube CBO Mary Ellen Coe and Google President Sean Downey will take the stage, showcasing YouTube as the future of media. The event will be hosted by Trevor Noah and feature creators like Alex Cooper, Kareem Rahma and Quenlin Blackwell and artist, Chappell Roan.”

The event will also feature an array of YouTube creators to highlight emerging stars in the app.

And for marketers, it could be worth tuning in.

At past BrandCast events, YouTube has shared updated usage data and has previewed a range of new ad options, using the presentation to showcase its key announcements.

For example, at last year’s BrandCast, YouTube previewed its controversial “Peak Points” ad offering, which used artificial intelligence to identify emotional peaks in video clips and placed ads within that moment, when users were most engaged.

I’m not sure the platform will have anything as controversial to discuss this time around, but the event will no doubt showcase a range of new ad options, as well as ways brands can tap into the platform’s rising popularity.

YouTube is now the biggest streaming video service in the U.S., and it rivals traditional TV in terms of scope and influence.

That spells opportunity for ad partners, and as such, it’s worth noting the latest tools the platform is working on to assist in marketing campaigns.