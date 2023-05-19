 Skip to main content
4 Tips for Business Messaging Success [Infographic]

Published May 19, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to make DMs more of a focus in your social media marketing approach?

Over time, more interactions are switching to private channels, as our main feeds become discovery surfaces, filled with short-form video and AI recommendations.

Indeed, according to Meta, far more interaction now occurs in DMs, which is a major shift in how people are looking to engage – which could also be an important note for brands trying to reach them.

With this in mind, these new business messaging tips from Meta could be especially valuable, and could give you some food for thought in your approach.

You can read more about Meta’s business messaging tools and options here.

Meta business messaging infographic

