5 Design Tips for Creating Stunning Social Media Graphics [Infographic]

Looking to get more eyeballs on your social media posts?

Your visual elements play a key role in stopping users as they scroll, so it’s important to focus on how you can maximize your visual resonance, to ensure that you get the most traction in-stream.

This could help – the team from Giraffe Social Media have put together an infographic listing of five tips to help improve your visuals in your posts.

You should also look to trending topics and apps, and take note of what makes you personally stop mid-scroll, then try to hone in on the specifics of each example.

Applying these tips, and imbuing them with your own creative reasoning, could help you improve your approach.