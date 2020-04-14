5 Digital Marketing Trends to Focus On During the COVID-19 Pandemic [Infographic]

The COVID-19 lockdowns around the world are causing major economic impacts, but one key benefit that we have in modern society, that hasn't been available in pandemics of the past, is the internet, and increased connectivity, which has enabled many businesses to continue operation despite not being able to open their physical stores.

And while the human impact of the crisis cannot be overstated, for those that are able, minimizing the economic impact through the available means could be the difference between staying afloat or going under, and suffering massive financial burden as a result.

To help with this, the team from Grazitti Interactive have put together a listing of key digital marketing trends worth focusing on amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, which could help to maximize response, and subsequent sales performance.

You can check out Grazittit's full listing of trend notes and tips in the below infographic.