5 Lead Generation Ideas for Your Marketing [Infographic]

Published June 25, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for new ways to generate leads for your business?

This might help – the team from Giraffe Social Media put together a listing of five top lead generation sources, which could help you better target your outreach and promotional efforts.

And while some of these may not seem like direct drivers, all of them will help get you and your business out there, which can result in a more constructive flow of engagement and interaction over time, boosting your profile and presence.

Definitely worth noting in you approach, especially in the lead up to the holiday season.

5 Lead Generation Ideas infographic

