 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

5 Social Media Marketing KPIs to Track [Infographic]

Published July 8, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to better track and quantify your social media marketing efforts?

This will help. The team from Media Update have put together a simple overview of key social media marketing KPIs, including which elements you need to track on each, and how you can use them to measure your performance.

And while most of you already have a measurement strategy in place, the notes below could provide some guidance to help compare more elements, and demonstrate the broader impact of your programs.

Worth considering either way. Check out the full infographic below.

Social Media KPIs

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SugarDaddyMeet, a Leading Sugar Daddy Website, Celebrates 8 Million Users Milestone
From SugarDaddyMeet
June 24, 2024
Industry Dive expands self-service offerings to include event promotion
From Industry Dive
June 25, 2024
Thunderclap.it Exclusive Independence Day Sale: Enjoy 50% Off Sitewide
From Thunderclap.it
July 03, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell