6 Digital Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses [Infographic]

Published April 3, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to market your small business? Want to learn the key marketing tactics that can grow your business to new heights?

The team from HostPapa share their essential marketing tactics in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Search engine marketing
  • Social media marketing
  • Content marketing
  • Email marketing
  • Affiliate marketing
  • Influencer marketing

Check out the infographic for more detail.

6 Digital Marketing Strategies for SMBs

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

