6 Steps to a Successful Brand Audit That'll Help Improve Your Marketing [Infographic]

Published April 16, 2021
Are you looking for ways to fire-up your marketing strategy? Looking to identify key areas in which you can reinforce and improve your branding?

The team from Superside share their steps to success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Set up a brand audit framework
  • Examine your website analytics
  • Analyze your sales stats
  • Dive into your social data
  • Observe your competitors
  • Get answers from your customers

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Brand audit tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

