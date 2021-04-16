6 Steps to a Successful Brand Audit That'll Help Improve Your Marketing [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to fire-up your marketing strategy? Looking to identify key areas in which you can reinforce and improve your branding?
The team from Superside share their steps to success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Set up a brand audit framework
- Examine your website analytics
- Analyze your sales stats
- Dive into your social data
- Observe your competitors
- Get answers from your customers
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.