6 Ways That Images Can Increase Your Conversion Rates [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve the conversion rate of your marketing strategy? Want to learn how visual content can elevate your campaigns to a higher level?
The team from Brafton shared their visual content guide in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Always use high-quality images
- Ditch the cheesy stock images
- Prioritize product images and demos
- Let your target audience guide you
- Use custom graphics
- Create explainer videos
Check out the infographic below for more information.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.