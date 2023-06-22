 Skip to main content
6 Ways That Images Can Increase Your Conversion Rates [Infographic]

Published June 22, 2023
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve the conversion rate of your marketing strategy? Want to learn how visual content can elevate your campaigns to a higher level?

The team from Brafton shared their visual content guide in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Always use high-quality images
  • Ditch the cheesy stock images
  • Prioritize product images and demos
  • Let your target audience guide you
  • Use custom graphics
  • Create explainer videos

Check out the infographic below for more information.

6 Ways Images Can Increase Conversions

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

