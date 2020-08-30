x
6 Ways to Get More Social Media Traffic to Your Website in 2020 [Infographic]

Aug. 30, 2020

Are you looking for ways to increase traffic to your business website? Want to know how to get more of your social media followers onto your site?

The team from Red Website Design share 6 ways to get more traffic to your website in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Add links to social bookmarking sites
  • Add calls-to-action on links you share
  • Use pinned posts on social media networks
  • Make your social media cover images calls-to-actions
  • Answer questions on social Q&A sites
  • Have employees share content on their social channels

Check out the infographic for more detail.

6 ways to get traffic infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

