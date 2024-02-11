7 Steps to Mastering Social Media Management [Infographic]

Looking to update your social media marketing strategy?

While platforms regularly change their focus, and audience behaviors are always evolving, the fundamentals of social media strategy remain unchanged, with the key elements helping to establish a functional approach to maximizing your reach among your target audience.

And with billions of people using social media apps every day, you do need a social media marketing strategy.

Sure, you could wing it, and hope for the best, and there will be some brands that do find success that way. But the best performing brands, consistently, follow core foundational steps in building a strategy.

To help with this, social media adviser Angie Gensler recently put together an overview of key social strategy tips. You can check out Angie’s full guide here, or take a look at the infographic below.