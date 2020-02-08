x
7 Types of Website Conversion Goals to Measure Website Success [Infographic]

Feb. 8, 2020

Are you looking for ways to measure the success of your business website? Want to know the website metrics you should track to see how your marketing strategy is performing?

The team from Red Website Design share seven website conversion goals to track in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Purchase
  • Form submission
  • Sign-up
  • Clicking a button
  • Create an account
  • Content shares
  • App install

Check out the infographic for more detail.

7 Website Conversion Goals

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

