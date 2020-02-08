7 Types of Website Conversion Goals to Measure Website Success [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to measure the success of your business website? Want to know the website metrics you should track to see how your marketing strategy is performing?

The team from Red Website Design share seven website conversion goals to track in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Purchase

Form submission

Sign-up

Clicking a button

Create an account

Content shares

App install

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.