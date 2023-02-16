7 Ways to Promote Your Small Business [Infographic]

I don’t know about you, but I always wince just a little when reading the term ‘growth hacking’.

Like, I get it – growth hacking is a means to boost business growth quickly, through various means designed to fast-track your progress. But it’s not ‘hacking’ so much as following good business practice. You find things that have worked for others, you implement them effectively, and you grow your brand.

I guess I just don’t like the ‘hacking’ part of it.

Either way, this new listing of SMB ‘growth hacks’ from the team at Ondeck provides some good notes on how to boost your brand awareness, and generate more interest in your business and products, through proven methods and processes.

Less ‘hacking’ and more following best practices that have worked in the past. Or hacking, if you want to feel more dynamic.

Check out the full infographic below.