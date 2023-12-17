 Skip to main content
75 Instagram Reels Ideas [Infographic]

Published Dec. 17, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to make Reels a bigger part of your social content strategy in 2024? Struggling to come up with enough ideas to fill out your content calendar?

This will help. Social media advisor Angie Gensler has put together a new listing of 75 Reels prompts, which, as a bonus, also don’t require you to appear in front of the camera.

So if you really need to get into video content (and given that Meta is emphasizing short-form video, you probably do), but don’t feel comfortable fronting your clips, this could be the ultimate list for you.

You can check out more on Angie Gensler’s blog.

Instagram Reels ideas

