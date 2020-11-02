x
8 Digital and Graphic Design Trends to Inspire Your Business in 2021 and Beyond [Infographic]

Nov. 2, 2020

Are you looking for inspiration for your next design project? Want to know the visual trends likely to take charge in 2021 and beyond?

The team from Coastal Creative share their trends to watch out for in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Responsive Clutter
  • Surrealist Still Life
  • Maximalism
  • Outsized Typography
  • Earth x Metal
  • In-Text Photography
  • Technodystopia
  • Disharmonious Color Combos

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Design trends infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

