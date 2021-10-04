x
8 Graphic Design Trends for a Modern Marketing Strategy in 2022 [Infographic]

Published Oct. 4, 2021
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your marketing strategy in 2022? Want to know the latest graphic design trends to inspire your online campaigns?

The team from Venngage share their trends for 2022 in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Inclusive visuals
  • Fun data visualizations
  • Bold backgrounds
  • Colorful icons and illustrations
  • Serif fonts
  • Branded memes
  • Quotes
  • Social screencaps

Check out the infographic for more detail.

8 Graphic Design Trends for 2022 listing

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

