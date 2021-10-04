8 Graphic Design Trends for a Modern Marketing Strategy in 2022 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your marketing strategy in 2022? Want to know the latest graphic design trends to inspire your online campaigns?

The team from Venngage share their trends for 2022 in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Inclusive visuals

Fun data visualizations

Bold backgrounds

Colorful icons and illustrations

Serif fonts

Branded memes

Quotes

Social screencaps

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.