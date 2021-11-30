site logo

8 Questions Your Website Visitors Want Answered Within 10 Seconds [Infographic]

Published Nov. 30, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to make your business website more effective? Want to know the key information your visitors are really searching for?

The team from Red Website Design shares the 8 key questions that your website needs to answer in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • What Are You Selling?
  • Why Should They Care?
  • What’s the Cost?
  • What Differentiates Your Brand From Others?
  • Can I Navigate Your Site With Ease?
  • Who Else is Using It?
  • Can I Trust You?
  • How Can I Contact You?

Check out the infographic for more detail.

8 key website elements infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Fastreel Video Editor: An Online Tool for Creating Great Content
From Movavi Software Inc
November 25, 2021

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.