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TikTok partners with Paul McCartney for album launch

The former member of The Beatles will release “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” alongside a premiere event on TikTok Live that will feature a Q&A session.

Published May 21, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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In what feels like a major clash of different historical eras, TikTok announced a premiere event for the latest album from Sir Paul McCartney, with McCartney set to host a Q&A session on TikTok Live ahead of the launch of “The Boys of Dungeon Lane.”

TikTok McCartney

As per TikTok: “Broadcast live on TikTok on May 27 from 10.30am EST / 7.30am PT, the exclusive TikTok LIVE Q&A will give fans around the world the chance to hear directly from Paul McCartney as he discusses the inspiration and songwriting behind the new album and answers fan questions submitted by the global TikTok community.”

Yes, a member of The Beatles, one of the biggest bands of the 1960s, is going to be discussing his music on short-form video platform TikTok.

“Paul McCartney has built a strong and deeply engaged presence on TikTok, where he has more than 1.2 million followers, with fans across generations continuing to celebrate his music, storytelling and enduring cultural impact on the platform every day,” TikTok said.

McCartney’s TikTok live appearance underlines the app’s place as a key platform for music promotion, with publishers now increasingly looking to TikTok to enhance connection and reach engaged audiences.

Indeed, TikTok now plays a key role in music discovery, with previous research indicating that U.S. TikTok users are 74% more likely to discover and share new music in the app than the average short-form video user.

TikTok also plays a significant role in helping to raise awareness of music launches, with the platform reporting in 2025 that 84% of the songs that reached the Billboard 200 list in 2024 first gained traction in the app.

That reach has prompted some record labels to further integrate TikTok promotions into their process, with some even changing the names of artists’ songs to better align with TikTok trends, according to reporting from Rolling Stone.

Paul McCartney’s appearance on TikTok Live further underlines the role that TikTok plays in broader music publishing, while also pointing to the value of the platform for all music genres, not just releases from pop’s younger contingent.

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