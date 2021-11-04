x
8 SEO Mistakes Weakening Your Google Ranking in 2022 and Beyond [Infographic]

Published Nov. 4, 2021
Are you struggling to get your website to rank well on Google? Want to know the common mistakes that could be limiting your SEO success?

The team from Red Website Design share 8 SEO mistakes that weaken your ranking on Google in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Your target keyword is not in your domain/subdomain
  • You’re not writing enough quality content
  • You haven’t secured your website with https
  • You don’t have an optimized image on your page
  • Your page load speed is too slow
  • Your bounce rate is too high
  • You have duplicate content on your page
  • Your content is not optimized for your target keywords

Check out the infographic for more detail.

SEO mistakes infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

