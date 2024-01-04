 Skip to main content
8 Visual Trends To Consider for Your Marketing in 2024 [Infographic]

Published Jan. 4, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Have you considered giving your branding a refresh for 2024?

Visual trends are always evolving, and while that logo and color palette that you came up with may have been cool in 2012, its now 2024, and it could be worth re-considering your approach, in order to maximize your visual appeal.

Which is crucially important. Attention spans are shorter than ever, and if you want to gain traction in busy social feeds, you need to grab people as they scroll by.

This listing could help. The team from Piktochart have highlighted 8 key trends that they expect to see gain traction over the next year.

Some interesting considerations, which could boost your visual branding.  

You can read Piktochart’s full report (including one more key trend) here.

Piktochart design trends 2024

