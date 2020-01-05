9 Email Design Trends to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy in 2020? Want to know the latest email design trends to incorporate into your email campaigns?

The team from Uplers Email share their email design trends for 2020 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

Design for dark mode

Go 3D

Advance to APNG animations and seamless designs

Adopt AMP

Incorporate interactivity and gamification

Curb the columns

Play with typography

Minify email design

Personalize with dynamic content

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.