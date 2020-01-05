x
9 Email Design Trends to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy in 2020 [Infographic]

Jan. 5, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy in 2020? Want to know the latest email design trends to incorporate into your email campaigns?

The team from Uplers Email share their email design trends for 2020 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Design for dark mode
  • Go 3D
  • Advance to APNG animations and seamless designs
  • Adopt AMP
  • Incorporate interactivity and gamification
  • Curb the columns
  • Play with typography
  • Minify email design
  • Personalize with dynamic content

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic lists email design trends

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

