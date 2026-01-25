What is Human-First Marketing? [Infographic]

Look, marketing experts have been yapping on about a “human-first” approach to advertising and promotions since the dawn of time, so much so that it can often feel trite and cliché, and potentially spammy when you see some wannabe LinkedIn influencer re-posting some ChatGPT regurgitated rubbish about human-centric connection.

I get it, but it’s also such a common message because it’s true, that people don’t care about your brand or product, they care about what your brand or product can do for them, and how it will help in their personal experience.

This message can get muddied as it’s dragged through the corporate machine, and stamped with different intentions and ideas from every department. But the core of effective marketing is, really, storytelling, empathetic messaging which understands the reality of the situation that your target consumer is facing.

Which is why human connection matters, and that can get lost in the new era of AI-generated, homogenized marketing messages. Maintain your key, audience-centric messaging as the focus, and you’ll drive better performance.

Which is where this advice from the team at Giraffe Social Media comes in. The below infographic includes some helpful reminders that could help you realign, and/or maintain focus with your messaging in 2026.