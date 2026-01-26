 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

LinkedIn Shares Tips on How to Boost Organic Posts [Infographic]

Published Jan. 26, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for a quick way to get more traction on LinkedIn? Have you tried out its paid “Boost” option?

Much like Facebook’s “Boost” process, LinkedIn enables you to amplify your best-performing content with a simple paid boosting option, which doesn’t require the in-depth planning of a regular ad, and can help you reach more people in the app.

And with LinkedIn expanding its boosting options to include content created by other members as well, there are now a range of considerations for boosting organic content, which can help to increase brand awareness, and improve your reach.

It could be worth considering, and if you were looking to get a better understanding of the option, this simple one-pager provides an essential overview of each step.

LinkedIn Boosting infographic

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Podium Recognised as Top Agentic AI Software on G2
From Podium Australia
January 08, 2026
Understanding TikTok at Scale: A Data-Driven Approach
From Visibrain
January 06, 2026
Visibrain logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.