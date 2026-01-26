LinkedIn Shares Tips on How to Boost Organic Posts [Infographic]

Looking for a quick way to get more traction on LinkedIn? Have you tried out its paid “Boost” option?

Much like Facebook’s “Boost” process, LinkedIn enables you to amplify your best-performing content with a simple paid boosting option, which doesn’t require the in-depth planning of a regular ad, and can help you reach more people in the app.

And with LinkedIn expanding its boosting options to include content created by other members as well, there are now a range of considerations for boosting organic content, which can help to increase brand awareness, and improve your reach.

It could be worth considering, and if you were looking to get a better understanding of the option, this simple one-pager provides an essential overview of each step.