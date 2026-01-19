 Skip to main content
The Rise of Gen AI Apps [Infographic]

Published Jan. 19, 2026
If you’re trying to get your head around the impact of generative AI on the broader digital landscape, this new visualization from the team at Visual Capitalist will help.

The below graphic, based on data from Sensor Tower, shows the astronomical growth of generative AI apps, which are now among the most downloaded tools, just behind general utilities, banking apps and social media.

Generative AI has quickly become a must-have for many users, though it is also interesting to note the usage of AI tools, and how that may impact their future potential.

The most common use case for the current wave of gen AI apps (well, ChatGPT at least) is practical guidance, with general search and writing assistance coming in second and third respectively.

In other words, most people who use ChatGPT are primarily using it as an agony aunt or a sounding board, an extra entity to bounce ideas off of as they think things through.

Of course, AI tools are also impacting online search, with Google’s AI previews reducing referral clicks, but it is interesting to note the most common trends in usage, as a complement to this chart of AI app download growth.

Some interesting considerations for your strategic planning.

The Rise of Gen AI apps infographic

