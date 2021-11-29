9 Often Overlooked Ways to Make Visitors and Google Love Your Website [Infographic]

Are you in the process of creating a new website for your business? Perhaps you’re looking for ways to improve the design and optimization of an existing site?
The team from Red Website Design share 9 tips to create a site your visitors and Google will love in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Make it fast
- Make it responsive
- Make it stylish
- Make it legible
- Make it easy on the eyes
- Make it easy to navigate
- Make it clear
- Make it focused
- Make it valuable
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.