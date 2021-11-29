site logo

9 Often Overlooked Ways to Make Visitors and Google Love Your Website [Infographic]

Published Nov. 29, 2021
Are you in the process of creating a new website for your business? Perhaps you’re looking for ways to improve the design and optimization of an existing site?

The team from Red Website Design share 9 tips to create a site your visitors and Google will love in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Make it fast
  • Make it responsive
  • Make it stylish
  • Make it legible
  • Make it easy on the eyes
  • Make it easy to navigate
  • Make it clear
  • Make it focused
  • Make it valuable

Check out the infographic for more detail.

9 ways to improve your website performance

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

