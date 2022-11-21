Google Shares the Top 100 Most Searched Products of 2022

Not sure what to get for your friends and family this Christmas?

This might help – today, Google has published its annual listing of the top 100 gift ideas, based on trending searches from 2022.

Google’s Top 100 includes a range of product insights and trend tips, including notes on specific anomalies in Search behavior over the past year.

The Top 100 listing is split into six categories, so you can check out the top trending products in each sector.

Those categories are:

Home & Garden

Apparel & Accessories

Gaming & Electronics

Beauty

Toys & Crafts

Health & Fitness

Each individual product displayed includes an overview of trend data from Google, and links to start shopping, then and there.

You can also explore by trends, giving you another way to view the most popular, rising product searches from 2022.

It’s an interesting look at what’s gaining traction, which could also inform your product development and/or marketing efforts moving forward. If you see that a certain product is trending in your niche, maybe that’s something that you could look to highlight in your ads, or maybe, it could give you inspiration for your future concepts.

Either way, it’s an interesting overview of the year that was in Search, and an interesting perspective on what people are looking to buy, post-pandemic.

If that’s what we’re now in. COVID, of course, is still lingering, and there remains a level of risk, which is still influencing people’s behavior.

And you can see that, to varying degree, in the trends, which is also worth noting in your research.

You can check out Google’s Holiday 100 for 2022 here.