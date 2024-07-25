 Skip to main content
TikTok Publishes Marketing Guide for SMBs

Published July 25, 2024
With holiday planning now in full swing, TikTok has published a new marketing playbook for SMBs, which could help you maximize your TikTok efforts.

The 19-page playbook covers all aspects of TikTok marketing, with a range of notes and suggestions to help guide your approach. The full guide is available here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes).

First off, the guide provides an overview of TikTok’s popularity and relevance for marketers, with a range of usage stats.

TikTok CPG guide

The guide then looks at the various TikTok ad tools available, and how you can use each to your advantage.

TikTok CPG guide

TikTok’s also included a range of creative tips for your videos:

TikTok CPG guide

As well as ideas and inspiration, to help get you thinking:

TikTok CPG guide

There’s also an example overview of how to map out your TikTok content:

TikTok CPG guide

A lot of these notes are the same as you would have heard and/or read before, but there are some helpful pointers that could get your TikTok strategy in line, and ensure that you’re making best use of the tools at your disposal.

If you’re looking to make TikTok a focus this year, it’s worth considering.

You can download TikTok’s 2024 CPG Playbook for SMBs here.

