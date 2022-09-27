How to Brand Your Emails Like a Pro [Infographic]

Are you just getting started with an email marketing strategy for your business? Want to ensure you’ve got your branding right before sending out your first campaign?

The team from Constant Contact share their email branding tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Add your logo

Customize your colors

Use consistent fonts

Add visuals

Include relevant links

Find your voice

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.