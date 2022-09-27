 Skip to main content
How to Brand Your Emails Like a Pro [Infographic]

Published Sept. 27, 2022
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you just getting started with an email marketing strategy for your business? Want to ensure you’ve got your branding right before sending out your first campaign?

The team from Constant Contact share their email branding tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Add your logo
  • Customize your colors
  • Use consistent fonts
  • Add visuals
  • Include relevant links
  • Find your voice

Check out the infographic for more.

How to Brand Your Emails

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

