OpenAI Announces Paid Subscription for ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the AI content tool that’s taken the world by storm in recent months, is switching to a freemium model, with a new paid tier, priced at $20 per month, which will give users better access to the tool.

As explained by ChatGPT maker OpenAI:

“The new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, will be available for $20/month, and subscribers will receive a number of benefits:

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements”

A version of the ChatGPT interface will remain free to use, but you may be subject to delays at peak usage times and/or outages depending on circumstance.

ChatGPT, which can generate custom text outputs based on very specific prompts, has quickly become a hugely valuable tool for many marketers, with some looking to replace human content producers with ChatGPT outputs, as a means to maximize SEO performance at lower costs.

But relying on ChatGPT alone may not be the best approach.

While the app can produce some pretty impressive material, it can also spit out misinformation, plagiarised content, and other forms of incorrect outputs in some circumstances.

There are also questions around the legality of using AI-generated content, and concerns with how Google, which has strict rules against the use of bot-produced text, may penalize sites for such.

Indeed, OpenAI itself is also developing new tools that can detect ChatGPT outputs - so while it may seem like a revelation, and a quick and easy way to generate a lot of content quickly, you do need to ensure you have adequate checks and balances in place to avoid further issues and complications.

But there are ways to use ChatGPT within any content process, and by using the right prompts, and understanding the limitations of such tools, they could well become essential elements in your approach.

You just might have to pay for the privilege.

ChatGPT Plus is initially being made available in the US, while users in other regions can sign up to the waitlist ahead of a broader launch.