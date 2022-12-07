Pinterest Shares its 2023 Trend Predictions, Based on Pin Activity and Engagement

Pinterest has published its annual 'Pinterest Predicts' overview, which looks at the latest, rising trends that are set to become even more significant over the next year.

Based on user behavior, including Pins saved, boards created and overall search activity, Pinterest says that it’s uniquely placed to highlight the next big thing before it happens. Indeed, Pinterest says that its annual prediction reports, which it’s now been running for three years, are 80% accurate, based on engagement volume.

So what are the key trends of note for 2023?

Pinterest has separated its predictions into four key categories – ‘Fashion’, ‘Home’, ‘Celebrations’ and ‘Wellbeing’.

On the fashion front, Pinterest says that ‘airy styles’, using as lace, tulle and ruffles will become increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z and Millennials.

As per Pinterest:

“After two years of sweatpants and loungewear, the focus is now on body-baring silhouettes.”

The style is like David Bowie crossed with 80's Madonna. Kind of.

Pinterest also says that ‘Romcom Core’, which incorporates slip dresses, tube tops and cargo pants, will be another key fashion trend to watch.

In terms of home décor trends, Pinterest says that ‘Hipstoric’ will be a key aesthetic of note.

Pinterest also expects ‘weirdcore’ to be another home trend to watch. If you’re into that kind of thing.

In terms of celebrations, Pinterest expects to see more people throwing pool parties for dogs in 2023:

“Gen X and Baby Boomers are turning their attention to their fur babies, and substituting kid-oriented gatherings with Pool pawties. Dogs diving! Puppers paddling! Barking belly flops! In 2023, pool parties will be for the dogs.”

I dislike the term ‘puppers’, and the replacement of letters in words to emphasize association (‘pawties’). But to each their own, I guess.

Finally, in wellbeing, Pinterest says that searches around ‘Primal movement’ are on the rise.

Pinterest also predicts that the postpartum period will become a bigger focus for both new parents and non-parents alike - dubbed ‘The Fourth Trimester’.

You can check out more details about each of these trends, along with the other big shifts of note, according to Pinterest, here.

You can also filter the list by specific brand values, to help brands better focus on key movements within each trend.

Do these predictions ring true for you?

Again, Pinterest says that its predictions have proven highly accurate, in terms of rising interests that have become much bigger trends, and at the least, it’s worth considering how these shifts are evolving on Pinterest itself, and what that could mean for your Pin planning.

And with 445 million users, and rising, it could be worth considering Pinterest as a platform for your marketing and outreach efforts next year.

Maybe, if one of these trends aligns with your products, it could help to guide your efforts.

You can check out Pinterest’s full ‘Pinterest Predicts’ report for 2023 here.