Reddit Shares Insight into Rising Financial Conversation in the App [Infographic]

With more than 100,000 active communities, Reddit covers a huge breadth of topics, bringing together passionate users in conversation about niche subjects, which can often help to shed light on more specific advice, insight and expert knowledge.

Really, there’s a subreddit for almost anything – even finance.

According to Reddit, 62% of US Reddit users say that financial brands can have a conversation with them on the platform that they can’t have anywhere else.

“This audience is keen to hear more from brands - and what better time to reach them than during April’s National Financial Capability Month?”

To provide more insight on this, Reddit has published a new infographic overview of financial topic engagement in the app.

It may not be where you’d expect Redditor attention to be focused, but certainly, these numbers indicate opportunity for related businesses.