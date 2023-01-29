 Skip to main content
SEO v Social Media: The 9 Big Differences & What Works Where [Infographic]

Published Jan. 29, 2023
Are you considering your marketing plan of attack for the year ahead? Want to learn how SEO and social media will fit into each of your campaigns?

The team from Orbit Media share what works where in this infographic.

Here’s what they cover:

  • Audience psychology
  • Content topics
  • Formats
  • Paid targeting
  • Influencers
  • Upper limits
  • Conversions
  • Measurement
  • How they work together

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Search v social

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

