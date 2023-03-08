 Skip to main content
TikTok Provides New Insights into Top Performing Ad Copy via ‘Keyword Insights’

Published March 8, 2023
TikTok has added another handy research tool for marketers, with a new ‘Keyword Insights’ element in its Creative Center, which enables you to find more info on which keywords and phrases are resonating best in TikTok ads.

TikTok Keyword Insights

As explained by TikTok:

Sometimes the biggest obstacle to making meaningful creative is finding the right words to use. Our new Keyword Insights tool helps you discover the top keywords that resonate with your audience and industry. Browse keywords that have appeared in real, successful ad campaigns. Then watch the ads themselves for ideas about how to incorporate those keywords into your script, ad text and overlays.

As you can see in the above screenshot, via Keyword Insights, you can search through a listing of the most commonly used terms in TikTok ads, and see how often those words have been used, what the CTR of the respective ads has been (on average), and more.

Tap on the ‘Details’ element at the right of each example and you can glean even more insight into exactly how each term has been used in each ad, including whether it’s more commonly used as text or voice over in clips.

TikTok Keyword Insights

You can also view examples of the specific videos that include those terms, providing full context into how other brands have seen success with their copy.

TikTok Keyword Insights

It’s a good way to learn more about what’s working, and what’s not in the app, and hook into key trends as they arise. You can also filter the listings by the last 7, 30, or 120 days, providing a good base for your research, which could help you optimize your TikTok outreach approach.

Of course, you still need standout visuals and an organic approach that aligns with the presentation style of the app. But in combination with its recently added Top Products data, and its other listings of Top Ads and ad creative in its Creative Center tools, there’s now a heap of ways to glean more insight into effective TikTok ads approaches, for free, within this element.

Definitely worth exploring for all TikTok marketers – you can check out the new Keyword Insights tool here.

