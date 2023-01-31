TikTok Adds New Video Insights Element to Dig Deeper into Content Trends

TikTok’s looking to help creators get a better understanding of their video performance, and the specific elements that work in each clip, with a new Video Insights analytics element, now available within the Reporting section of TikTok Ads Manager.

As you can see in this example, within the Reporting section of Ads Manager, you can now tap through to get specific insights about the performance of each of your uploaded clips.

As explained by TikTok:

“On the Video Insights home page, you can explore broader performance trends in your video library and compare against industry benchmarks for each metric. Click any video to open up deeper insights, including frame-by-frame engagement, ad spending over time, audience breakdown, and even comment analysis by sentiment and theme.”

The new overview provides data on comparative ad performance (vs industry benchmarks), insight into how specific elements in your clips are resonating, audience breakdown insights and more.

TikTok says that the new insights will provide more guidance on potential angles for your content, and updates that you can test to improve performance.

“Try out different hooks, rearrange video elements, or make a new video based on the same topic, based on performance trends.”

You can also dig deeper into specific aspects:

“The video analysis drawer offers five dimensions for you to tap into the insights of an individual video: key frames, audience, Instant Page, Interactive Add-On, and comments.”

By analyzing the performance of each, you can start to formulate a more effective strategy, based on what works with your audience.

It’s an interesting addition, which will provide a lot more data to chew on as you consider your TikTok strategy. Of course, you can also over-optimize, by going too far into the depths of your analytics. But the additional data points could provide valuable guidance in your approach, by highlighting the specific elements that are resonating, and those that aren’t, in your content.

You can learn more about TikTok’s new Video Insights here.