Twitter’s Looking to Launch Advanced Search in its Mobile App

It’s been in the works for a while, and now, Twitter’s getting close to launching its advanced search filters on mobile, which will provide a range of new filters and options to hone in your Twitter search.

As you can see in these screenshots, posted by social media expert Matt Navarra, Twitter’s advanced search on mobile will provide you with a range of additional qualifiers for your queries, including:

Accounts mentioned

Date ranges

Mentions

Hashtags

Like and retweet counts

All of these qualifiers are already built into the app, and are available in the Advanced Search tab on desktop (accessible by clicking on the ‘Advanced Search’ link in the Search box after you’ve conducted a keyword search). But thus far, you’ve not been able to easily access them on mobile. You can use them, but you basically need a working understanding of Boolean search parameters to utilize these additional qualifiers in the mobile app.

Navarra further notes that you’ll also be able to use these additional search parameters when conducting a tweet search on an individual users’ profile, which could help you find that tweet from that guy, that one time.

Really, it’s high time that Twitter improved its in-app search functionality, which has been a much-requested addition for many years.

Tweeter-in-Chief Elon Musk has vowed to improve in-app search, among many other additions, and as noted, Twitter has been working on potential improvements over the last few weeks.

Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot better pronto. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

This is the first example we’ve seen of a working prototype, however, and it’ll be interesting to see if and when it actually makes it into the live environment.

I mean, going on Elon’s ‘hardcore’ engineering approach, there seems to be little delay between testing and implementation, so we likely won’t have to wait long.

It could be a valuable addition to your Twitter process.