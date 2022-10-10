 Skip to main content
site logo

YouTube Shares More Info on its Coming ‘Data Stories’ Analytics Element

Published Oct. 10, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube has provided some new info on its Data Stories analytics test, which provides insights into your channel performance in a simple, Stories-like format, and is accessible to some users (at present) via YouTube Studio.

YouTube first previewed its Data Stories element in August, with selected users being shown a prompt to access the option from the main Overview page in the Studio app.

YouTube Data Story

As you can see here, by tapping on the ‘See how YouTube recommends content’ prompt, users are then able to access the Data Stories element, which provides simplified overviews of key channel performance aspects in a swipeable, full-screen display.

YouTube says that Data Stories can currently be displayed for four elements:

  • Audience
  • Content
  • Monetization
  • Education about YouTube

The last element relates to the example above, in providing more insight into how YouTube works, for your planning, while the others are more specifically linked to your channel performance, with the system looking to highlight the most critical data points around your channel growth.

YouTube Data Stories

As you can see in this sequence, some Data Stories will highlight key areas of potential, and then provide tips on how to improve your channel performance.

Other aspects that can be displayed here are recommendations on how to make better thumbnails, or further notes on how to improve the chances of your content being recommended.

YouTube Data Stories

It’s an interesting way to summarize and highlight key data points, which could make it easier for more creators to understand how to grow their YouTube channel, without having to dig into the data themselves. Which can sometimes be overwhelming, or just confusing if you don’t know what you’re looking at. Like, is that a trend in that chart, or something else?

These simplified displays, in a more familiar Stories format, may help more creators to maximize these key elements, and it’ll be interesting to see how YouTube looks to build upon these recommendations over time.

For now, however, Data Stories and only available to selected users on the Studio mobile app.

We're still experimenting with these, but over the coming months, some of you may start to see them on the analytics section of the app on the overview page below the charts. We'll also be working on push notifications to link directly into these stories as soon as they become available.”

It could be a handy consideration, and a valuable complement to your YouTube approach.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Share your announcement

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell