A 44-Point SEO Checklist to Help Improve Your Process [Infographic]

Published March 31, 2023
While generative AI is causing new disruptions in search, traditional SEO, at least for now, remains a critical consideration, and an important part of your digital marketing plan.

And it likely will in future too, with Google and Microsoft already factoring in how to ensure websites continue to benefit from results, even if they are AI-generated responses, which technically don’t require a user to be referred onto another site.

With this in mind, you need to maintain your SEO best practices. And if you haven’t updated your approach for a while, this will help – the team from SEMRush have put together a checklist to match your SEO process against, in order to cover all your bases, and ensure you get your content ranking.

Some valuable pointers – check out the checklist below, while you can find more tips on the SEMRush website.

SEO checklist

