An Overview of Google's Algorithm Updates in 2021 [Infographic]

Published Jan. 11, 2022
Are you across all the latest Google Search Updates, which could be impacting your SEO performance?

Google’s always looking to evolve its algorithms to improve its user experience, and deliver more relevant results. And within that, sometimes those changes can alter the way your pages rank for certain keywords and terms.

If you’ve noted a drop-off in your search referral traffic, one of these changes could be the culprit – but how do you know which changes went into effect, and when, in order to correlate each with your search traffic peaks and troughs?

This visual overview from the team at OnCrawl will help. The graphic outlines all of Google’s major search algorithm updates from the past year, which you can then match-up to your results.

Of course, the pandemic, and the related impacts, have had such a big impact on consumption behaviors that it’s hard to pin down any specific cause for most changes in recent times. But maybe, through cross-examination, you can get a better indicator of potential impacts – while you can also ensure you stay up to date with Google’s algorithm changes by following the Google Search Central blog.

Google search updates in 2021

