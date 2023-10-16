ByteDance Launches ‘CapCut for Business’ to Assist in Brand Video Creation

This could be interesting.

Today, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has announced the launch of CapCut for Business, a new, business-focused version of its advanced video creation and editing tool.

Creating ads for your brand just got easier ???? CapCut for Business is here with all the tools you need to take your ads to the next level!



Check it out now in the CapCut App! #capcutforbusiness pic.twitter.com/xocoegUhuX — CapCut (@capcutapp) October 16, 2023

As you can see from the promo reel, CapCut for Business offers a range of creative functionalities, to help you create better content for ads, promotions, organic video uploads, and more.

As per CapCut:

“With CapCut for Business, businesses of any size can tap into enterprise-grade creative solutions to create, edit and scale compelling content that cuts through the noise across digital channels. Whether you're running a small business or a creator working with brands, CapCut for Business aims to remove the barriers to creating high-quality content.”

The new platform offers a range of creative and editing tools, including:

Ad Script – Already available for TikTok within its ap out video concepts based on your prompts Already available for TikTok within its Creative Center , the ad script generator, as it sounds, uses AI to m

Business Templates – CapCut’s added a range of templates, which include various commercially licensed elements, to streamline your process

Product URL to Ads – CapCut says that this tool “instantly converts the URL of your product or landing page into captivating ad videos with just a click of a button”. I imagine results will vary, but it could be worth experimenting with.

AI Characters – CapCut also has new “AI-generated presenters” which it says will help to “bring your content to life”. By doing the opposite, in having artificial characters present them, but as AI technology continues to evolve, this could become a more viable, interesting option.

CapCut for Business also includes collaboration tools, so you can share your concepts with team members and agency partners, while it’s also experimenting with its own version of virtual Try-On tools, to help brands create more engaging video experiences.

It could be an interesting platform, offering a range of new creative opportunities for your promotions. And they won’t be confined to TikTok, with CapCut supporting downloads that can be used on any digital platform of your choosing.

CapCut has already become a key creative tool for many users, with the more advanced editing and customization options providing increased capacity to put together stand out, engaging video clips. Indeed, CapCut now has over 200 million users, and as such, making those same tools available for businesses could be a smart move for the app, and for TikTok as well.

You can access the new CapCut for Business via the CapCut app on desktop, mobile, or tablet.