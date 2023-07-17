 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Emojipedia Shares Most Used Emojis of 2023 for World Emoji Day

Published July 17, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Today is the tenth annual World Emoji Day, and to mark the event, Emojipedia has shared its list of the top 10 most used emoji of 2023 thus far, which could provide some perspective on how original, or not, you are in your emoji use.

And, of course, statistically, you’re probably not very unique – according to Emojipedia, the top emojis of the year are:

World Emoji Day 2023

Which is overall pretty positive, a lot of happy indicators among the top-used depictions.

Facemoji found similar in their 2023 Emoji usage report, with some slight variances.

World Emoji Day 2023

Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup elevated that nation’s flag to new emoji heights, while the Easter Island emoji has made it to the top 10 for the first time, with varying usage.

Facemoji has also shared the most popular emoji by region:

World Emoji Day 2023

And by platform:

World Emoji Day 2023

As you can see, overall, joyful depictions dominate proceedings, with the playful images enhancing the light-hearted tone of our day-to-day interactions.

The tiny, cartoonish characters have become a key element in modern communication, with virtually every messaging platform now offering its own form of custom emoji response option, leaning into habitual behaviors.

Indeed, over 900 million emojis are now sent without text every day on Messenger alone, while over 700 million emojis are shared in Facebook posts every 24 hours.

Even those who may have once resisted the charms of these smiley-faced stand-ins have likely succumbed over time, as sending an emoji is often just a lot easier than typing a full text.

And there’s always more being added – here’s a look at the next collection of emojis coming soon to a keyboard near you:

A phoenix, a head shaking horizontally, a lime – more ways to add further context to your texts, with tiny graphics to enhance your messaging.

It could be worth adding a couple more emojis into your messages today, and encouraging your connections to do the same, to participate in the event.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
3D Animation for Brand: Key Facts
From Blue Carrot
July 14, 2023
Social Commerce: Every Bounce Costs Brands $5.11, Breaking the Math of Customer Acquisition
From SimplicityDX
July 05, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell