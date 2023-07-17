Emojipedia Shares Most Used Emojis of 2023 for World Emoji Day

Today is the tenth annual World Emoji Day, and to mark the event, Emojipedia has shared its list of the top 10 most used emoji of 2023 thus far, which could provide some perspective on how original, or not, you are in your emoji use.

And, of course, statistically, you’re probably not very unique – according to Emojipedia, the top emojis of the year are:

Which is overall pretty positive, a lot of happy indicators among the top-used depictions.

Facemoji found similar in their 2023 Emoji usage report, with some slight variances.

Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup elevated that nation’s flag to new emoji heights, while the Easter Island emoji has made it to the top 10 for the first time, with varying usage.

Facemoji has also shared the most popular emoji by region:

And by platform:

As you can see, overall, joyful depictions dominate proceedings, with the playful images enhancing the light-hearted tone of our day-to-day interactions.

The tiny, cartoonish characters have become a key element in modern communication, with virtually every messaging platform now offering its own form of custom emoji response option, leaning into habitual behaviors.

Indeed, over 900 million emojis are now sent without text every day on Messenger alone, while over 700 million emojis are shared in Facebook posts every 24 hours.

Even those who may have once resisted the charms of these smiley-faced stand-ins have likely succumbed over time, as sending an emoji is often just a lot easier than typing a full text.

And there’s always more being added – here’s a look at the next collection of emojis coming soon to a keyboard near you:

Emoji 15.1 is to be released in September 2023 and will likely include a Phoenix, a Lime, two shaking heads, and many direction-specific people emojis



Ahead of our 10th #WorldEmojiDay, here are sample designs for every emoji in the final draft list ????https://t.co/CpdrIDlQGJ pic.twitter.com/49HURFazal — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) July 13, 2023

A phoenix, a head shaking horizontally, a lime – more ways to add further context to your texts, with tiny graphics to enhance your messaging.

It could be worth adding a couple more emojis into your messages today, and encouraging your connections to do the same, to participate in the event.